Free to use!

Sentinel-2 cloudless by EOX IT Services GmbH is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

Feel free to use the provided service endpoints (WMTS or WMS) directly in your application. You may also download the data either as rendered tiles from these services or as source GeoTIFFs from the AWS S3 bucket eox-s2maps in the eu-central-1 region. Please get in touch if you need anything else.

Whenever you use Sentinel-2 cloudless an attribution has to be provided. It shall read "Sentinel-2 cloudless - https://s2maps.eu by EOX IT Services GmbH (Contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data 2016 & 2017)" including the links as given here where possible.