Sentinel-2 cloudless

Interactive 3D globe powered by

is an in-browser tool for sharing interactive geodata.
Visit mapalupa.com for more information.

Copy this code into your website or blog to include a Sentinel-2 cloudless globe:

Sentinel-2 cloudless

Sentinel-2 cloudless

About
Contact

Over 80767302107136 pixels of Sentinel-2 data, combined in a fully automated process


An (almost) cloudless Sentinel-2 map of the world, crafted by EOX and made available for free.

Learn More
Comparison between raw Sentinel-2 data (with clouds) and Sentinel-2 cloudless

Clearing up the weather

Endless sunshine, eternal summer - the Sentinel-2 cloudless layer combines over 80 trillion pixels collected during differing weather conditions between May 2016 and April 2017, and merges them into a sunny homogeneous mosaic, (almost) free from atmospheric impacts. Our thanks go to the European Commission and the European Space Agency for the free, full, and open Sentinel-2 data.

Joachim Ungar and Stephan Meißl from EOX

Small team, big results

Almost 250 Terabyte of Sentinel-2 data were crunched fully automated pixel by pixel using EOX homebrewn software combined by Joachim Ungar and Stephan Meißl with further Open Source tools. Supported by the processing power of Amazon Web Services and catalog services by Sinergise, our small team was able to craft this cloudless map of the world in a fast and inexpensive manner.

Examples for different usecases of Sentinel-2 data

Further applications

Extracting cloudless pixels out of the Sentinel-2 archive and rendering natural looking colors is just an example of many possible use cases. On request, we easily deploy additional algorithms for your preferred application leveraging the multispectral nature of the Sentinel-2 sensor on a regional or global scale - get in touch with us for an offer.

Check out the EOX website

Global mosaic announcement
eox.at - August 18, 2017

Original available on AWS
eox.at - March 28, 2017

Check out technical details in Joachim's blog post
eox.at - March 6, 2017
ESA

Featured at ESA's eoPortal

In ESA's Space in Images gallery

On ESA's Facebook page
March 7, 2017

On ESA's Facebook page
August 28, 2017

Learn more about the Sentinel-2 mission
Amazon Web Services

Featured at Amazon

Featured at Sinergise page
Awesome Sentinel

Listed at Awesome Sentinel

Klokan Technologies GmbH

Used in OpenMapTiles Satellite by Klokan Technologies GmbH

Daily Satellite Pic

Daily Satellite Pic Twitter bot by Red Geographics

Creative Commons License

Free to use!

Sentinel-2 cloudless by EOX IT Services GmbH is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

Feel free to use the provided service endpoints (WMTS or WMS) directly in your application. You may also download the data either as rendered tiles from these services or as source GeoTIFFs from the AWS S3 bucket eox-s2maps in the eu-central-1 region. Please get in touch if you need anything else.

Whenever you use Sentinel-2 cloudless an attribution has to be provided. It shall read "Sentinel-2 cloudless - https://s2maps.eu by EOX IT Services GmbH (Contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data 2016 & 2017)" including the links as given here where possible.

Want to see your custom satellite map?

Need to scale your own algorithm?

Just want to send us your feedback?

Let us know your usage of Sentinel-2 cloudless to be included in the list above.


Contact us for your inquiry about Sentinel-2 cloudless or EOX::Maps.